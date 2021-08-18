‘Special relationship’ between Korea and Ayodhya: PM tells Sindhu's Korean coach

‘Special relationship’ between Korea and Ayodhya: PM tells Sindhu's Korean coach1 min read . 12:57 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked about the "special relationship" between Korea and Ayodhya while interacting with PV Sindhu's coach Park Tae-sang.
"There is a special relation between Korea and Ayodhya. Last time, the first lady your president's wife she came to attend the function in Ayodhya. You must visit Ayodhya and you must know the history of Ayodhya. You will be proud," PM Modi told Park Tae-sang during the event.
This happened on Monday when the Indian Tokyo Olympics contingent had gone to the official residence of PM Modi to have breakfast with him.
Meanwhile, PM Modi also fulfilled his promise and had ice cream with two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu when he hosted the Indian athletes at his residence.
