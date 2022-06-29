Special task force to enforce plastic ban2 min read . Updated: 29 Jun 2022, 01:45 AM IST
- The task force is responsible for checking illegal manufacture, distribution, sale and use of banned plastics
NEW DELHI : The environment ministry said on Tuesday it has formed special task forces across all states and union territories for enforcing the planned ban on single use plastic (SUP) from next month, signalling the government’s intent to go ahead with the measure despite protests by small businesses.