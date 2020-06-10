The Union government has deployed special multi-disciplinary teams in 15 states ravaged by covid-19, aimed at providing technical support for containment and facilitating disease management in more than 50 districts or municipal bodies.

The Union health ministry decided to send these teams following state-level problems such as testing bottlenecks, few tests per million population, high confirmation rates, high testing confirmation rates, risk of capacity shortfall over the next two months, potential bed shortage, growing case fatality rate, high doubling rate, and a sudden spike in active cases.

Three-member teams have been sent to seven districts and municipalities each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, six in Assam, five each in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Odisha, four each in Telangana, Haryana, Karnataka, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh, and three each in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, and Delhi.

The teams include two public health experts or epidemiologists or clinicians and a joint secretary-level nodal officer for administrative help and for improving governance.

“These teams are working in the field and visiting healthcare facilities to support the state health department in implementation of containment measures and efficient treatment and clinical management of cases within the districts or cities," the health ministry said.

Many districts or municipalities have already formed core teams of medical and administrative officials to coordinate regularly with the central team.

Meanwhile, the 16th meeting of the high-level group of ministers (GoM) on covid-19 was held via videoconference on Tuesday, chaired by Union health minister Harsh Vardhan. The GoM was briefed about the latest status, response and management of covid-19, and how the ministry’s standard operating procedures for public and semi-public environments would allow resumption of economic activity without compromising preventive measures.

“As we enter into the Unlock 1.0 phase where restrictions have been eased and curbs have been lifted, we need to be more disciplined in our covid-19 appropriate behaviour to ensure that everyone follows norms of physical distancing, makes use of masks and face covers in all public places, adheres to norms of hand hygiene and follows protocols of respiratory etiquette," Harsh Vardhan said.

“There is no space for complacency. As all government offices are opening now, let us also not forget the ‘social vaccine’ against covid-19 through strict adherence of norms of physical distancing, hand hygiene and mask or face covers," he said.

As on Tuesday, the covid-19 related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 958 dedicated covid-19 hospitals with 1,67,883 isolation beds, 21,614 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 73,469 oxygen-supported beds. As many as 1,33,037 isolation beds, 10,748 ICU beds, and 46,635 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalized, in 2,313 dedicated covid-19 health centres. Moreover, there are 7,525 covid-19 care centres with 7,10,642 beds in the country. There are 21,494 ventilators available for covid-19 beds and the Centre has placed an order for 60,848 ventilators, the government said. More than 125.5 million people in the country have downloaded the contract tracing app Aarogya Setu so far.

The Centre said it has also provided 12.85 million N95 masks and 10.474 million personal protective equipment (PPEs) to the states, Union territories, and central institutions. The government said that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) testing capacity has increased through 553 government and 231 private laboratories. More than 4.9 million cumulative tests have been conducted in the country as on date. Also, 1,41,682 samples have been tested in the previous 24 hours.

The total number of active cases stands at 1,29,917, while a total of 1,29,214 people have been cured of the disease, taking the total recovery rate to 48.47%. At least 4,785 patients were cured in the previous 24 hours.

