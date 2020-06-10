Special teams deployed in 15 states to tackle virus spread

As on Tuesday, the covid-19 related health infrastructure has been strengthened with the availability of 958 dedicated covid-19 hospitals with 1,67,883 isolation beds, 21,614 intensive care unit (ICU) beds and 73,469 oxygen-supported beds. As many as 1,33,037 isolation beds, 10,748 ICU beds, and 46,635 oxygen supported beds have also been operationalized, in 2,313 dedicated covid-19 health centres. Moreover, there are 7,525 covid-19 care centres with 7,10,642 beds in the country. There are 21,494 ventilators available for covid-19 beds and the Centre has placed an order for 60,848 ventilators, the government said. More than 125.5 million people in the country have downloaded the contract tracing app Aarogya Setu so far.