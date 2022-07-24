Special train between Mangaluru-Bengaluru till August 31; check timings here

Listen to this article
The Southern Railways will operate a tri-weekly special express train between Bengaluru and Mangaluru via Mysuru from July 26.
This comes in view of the snapped road connectivity between National Highway 75 (Shiradi Ghat) and NH 276 (Sampaje Ghat) due to the landslides in the Ghat section.
Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel had approached Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav in Delhi on July 18 and the latter responded quickly by giving approval to run additional trains to Bengaluru.
The train will operate from July 26 to August 31 for three days in a week, a railway release said.
Train No. 06547 will depart from Bengaluru at 8.30 pm and reach Mangaluru Central at 9.05 am the following day. The train will run on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday.
Train No. 06548 will run from Mangaluru on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
It will depart Mangaluru Central at 6.35 pm and reach KSR Bengaluru station at 6.15 am the following day.
The train has two 2 Tier AC, two AC 3 Tier, nine second class sleeper and two general second class bogies.
