Special train from Chennai carrying over 1,000 stranded people reaches Manipur

A special train for stranded citizens today left for Manipur from Chennai at 12:20 pm.

There were 1,141 stranded citizens stuck in Chennai who today reached Jiribam Railway Station in Manipur.

After reaching the station, these citizens "have started moving by bus to their respective districts for compulsory 14 days quarantine at designated institutional and community quarantine centres," informed Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Earlier, at least 1,200 people from Manipur stranded in Chennai were brought back in the state on 12 May via a special train.

The cost of ferrying the stranded people from Chennai to Jiribam is around ₹12,00,600, while the cost of transporting them in 50 buses is around ₹1,05,000, Singh said.

Around 45,000 people from Manipur stranded in various parts of the country have registered on tengbang.in, the portal set up by the state government, and 34,200 want to return, according to Chief Secretary J Suresh Babu.

With inputs from agencies

