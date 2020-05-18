Special train from Delhi will no longer halt in Goa after Covid-19 cases rise

With 29 people testing positive in Goa in the last few days, the state government took a decision that the Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram will not halt in Madgaon from Monday onwards. Until recently, Goa had zero active cases and now the state has 26 active cases.

Some of the patients who tested positive for the virus recently include those who had arrived in Goa by this train.

"These cases were detected at the entry point of the state, before these patients could mingle with other people,"said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

"Since there are rising instances of passengers testing Covid-19 positive after their arrival in Goa by Delhi Rajdhani train, it has been decided that this train will not take a halt at Madgaon railway station from Monday," he said, PTI reported

The special train that arrived on Saturday had carried more than 280 passengers, while the one which came on Sunday brought in 368 passengers, he said.

"We have noticed that none of the passengers, who have arrived by Nizamuddin Express, have tested positive so far. Also, very few people get off this train at Madgaon railway station," he said.

Late Sunday night Goa Health Minister said four people who travelled in Mumbai-Goa train on Sunday had tested positive for Covid-19 during TrueNat testing. He said all four samples have been sent for confirmatory test at Goa Medical College. "100 passengers who travelled in train tested and more tests are underway. Active cases in Goa reaches 26," said Vishwajit Rane.

On Friday, Sawant had remarked, "720 people have booked tickets on the train to get down at Madgaon. We have realised that hardly anyone of them is Goan."

"We are concerned about what will happen once they get down. We will have to test them. We will advice them home quarantine, but we are not sure if they will do that. That is why we have suggested that the train skip the station," he had said.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated