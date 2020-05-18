Special train passengers who alighted at Madgaon asked to show residential proof

Panaji: Even as opposition parties in Goa claimed the special train service between Delhi and Kerala capital Thiruvananthapuram was bringing in COVID-19 cases due to a scheduled halt in Madgaon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant claimed "90 per cent Goans" alighted.

He said the state has 35 COVID-19 cases, only four of whom were non-Goans, though some hours earlier state Health minister Vishwajit Rane had put the case count at 37.

Sawant said 33 of 35 patients came from Maharashtra and two from Karnataka.

"As of now, Goa has 35 positive cases, all of which are imported. 33 cases are from Maharashtra. Two cases are from Karnataka," Sawant said, adding that in nearly all the cases, the Covid-19 positive people were identified at the state's road borders or as soon as they got off the railway station.

Sawant said all those who alighted at Madgaon station from the special train were asked to furnish proof that they resided in the state.

"On our request, the two Rajdhani trains to Goa have been cancelled. Only Nizamuddin Express train will continue to run, and those arriving in Goa will have to furnish their proof of residence here," he said.

Eight passengers who were on the train that arrived on Saturday tested positive, while the one that reached on Sunday had 12 cases.

Sawant also said that 414 passengers from Italy will arrive in Goa on Saturday. Their throat swab test will be done upon arrival. If any passenger tests positive, he/she will be shifted to a Covid-19 hospital.

Sawant also said more than 10,000 workers had left Goa for their native states amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown, while governments in Bihar and West Bengal were yet to give permission for entry.

The CM said trains to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh were being planned from Goa to help transport stranded migrants.

"The cost of arranging a special train depends on the distance it travels, but on an average ₹700 to ₹1,200 is charged per head," he said, adding that the tourism sector constituents had volunteered to pay.

Goa has seen a surge of Covid-19 cases over the last few days, ever since movement across inter-state borders via train and roads increased after lockdown 3.0. The state did not have a single Covid-19 case since April 3 to May 13. But from May 14 onwards, the state has recorded 35 active cases.

Sawant also said that since the lockdown 160 seafarers had returned to Goa and as many as 10,000 migrant workers had returned to their home states of Jammu & Kashmir, Madhya Pradesh, and others by train.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated