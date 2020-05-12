Home > News > India > Special train with 1,490 passengers leaves for Bilaspur from Delhi
Passengers onboard special train that will leave for Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh shortly from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) (ANI)
Passengers onboard special train that will leave for Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh shortly from New Delhi Railway Station (NDLS) (ANI)

Special train with 1,490 passengers leaves for Bilaspur from Delhi

2 min read . Updated: 12 May 2020, 05:45 PM IST ANI

  • The health screening of all the passengers was conducted at the station and social distancing was maintained
  • The Railways is following health ministry guidelines and it has requested passengers to maintain social distancing and carry their own linen and food in view of Covid-19

New Delhi: A special train with 1,490 passengers left for Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur from New Delhi Railway Station on Tuesday as Indian Railways resumed partial services amid coronavirus lockdown.

The health screening of all the passengers was conducted at the station and social distancing was maintained.

"Today, 1490 passengers are traveling on the Bilaspur train from Delhi. Floor marks for social distancing have also been made," Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, said.

Meanwhile, Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav told ANI that around 550 Shramik Trains carrying over 6.5 lakh people have operated since March 1.

"Besides, Shramik Trains, second sleeper class is ready. We will run more trains in the near future. Stranded tourists and students are being focused on as of now. Today 8 trains are being run and 3 will leave from New Delhi. Shramik special will run as planned," he said.

The Railways is following the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare guidelines including hygiene protocols and it has requested passengers to maintain social distancing and carry their own linen and food in view of Covid-19.

"We are requesting passengers to maintain social distancing. Sanitiser dispensers have been installed at the station and to download Aarogya Setu app in their mobiles is mandatory for all. We have urged passengers to bring their own linen and food in view of COVID-19 spread. In trains, they have to pay for water and ready to eat meals," he said.

The passengers who are travelling to Bilaspur expressed satisfaction over facilities and arrangements being provided by the Railways.

"I live in Gurgaon. I am going to Bilaspur. We faced difficulty to reach the station but nothing could be more exciting than going back to our home. Hygiene is very well maintained in trains," Aamir, a passenger, told ANI.

"Trains are sanitised. Social distancing was being focused while distributing tickets to passengers. We will be under home quarantine for 14 days after reaching home," another passenger said. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Passengers bought over 45,000 tickets on Monday when the Indian Railways started taking bookings for the special trains (PTI)

IRCTC train ticket: 45,000 tickets sold on Day 1, Railways earns 16 crore

2 min read . 01:00 PM IST
Eight special trains, including three from the national capital were flagged off on Tuesday, for the first time after the imposition of the nationwide lockdown starting March 25. (ANI Photo)

Railways strongly advises use of Aaroya Setu app for special train passengers

1 min read . 04:58 PM IST
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout