Special train with 1200 people departs from Gujarat for Uttarakhand
- The special train departed from Surat for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 am today
- The train is expected to reach Kathgodam by tomorrow
Surat: A special train carrying 1200 passengers departed from Surat for Kathgodam in Uttarakhand at 4 am on Monday, informed Chief Minister's Office (CMO) Uttarakhand.
The train is expected to reach Kathgodam by tomorrow.
Special trains are being run as the Ministry of Home Affairs allows people stranded in other regions to reach their native states.
