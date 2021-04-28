OPEN APP
Special trains cancelled on the Konkan route. Check full list here

Mangaluru: Several special trains on the Konkan railway route have been temporarily cancelled due to reduced passenger traffic in the backdrop of the spread of Covid-19.

The list of trains cancelled are:

Nizamuddin-Madgaon Rajdhani superfast bi-weekly special from April 30

Madgaon- Nizamuddin Rajdhani bi-weekly special from May 2,

Karmali- Mumbai CSMT Tejas superfast special from April 28

Mumbai-CSMT-Karmali Tejas superfast special from April 29

Mangaluru central-Lokmanya Tilak daily superfast special from April 29

Lokmanya Tilak-Mangaluru central daily superfast special from April 30

Madgaon-Mangaluru central reserved express special from April 29

Mangaluru Central-Madgaon reserved express special from April 29

India reported a record of 3,60,960 new infections on Wednesday, bringing its total to over 1.79 crores. Deaths also rose by a record 3,293 to 2,01,187.

