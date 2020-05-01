Home > News > India > Special trains for stranded students to run from Rajasthan to Jharkhand today: CM Hemant Soren
India is under a nation-wide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus. (Bloomberg)
Special trains for stranded students to run from Rajasthan to Jharkhand today: CM Hemant Soren

1 min read . Updated: 01 May 2020, 05:57 PM IST ANI

  • India is under a nation-wide lockdown which was imposed on March 25 and later extended on April 14 to May 3 to stem the spread of coronavirus
  • Chief Minister Hemant Soren had earlier assured migrants from the state, stranded in other parts of the country, that his government will bring them back

RANCHI : Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday informed that two special trains will leave Rajasthan's Kota for Jharkhand today with stranded students from the state.

"Two special trains will leave Rajasthan's Kota for Jharkhand with our students on board, today. I thank the Central Government and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on behalf of the people of Jharkhand for their help," said Soren.

Chief Minister Soren had earlier assured migrants from the state, stranded in other parts of the country, that his government will bring them back.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday allowed movement of the stranded people, including migrant labourers, workers, students, tourists, and provided the procedure for the same.

