Home > News > India > Special trains from/to Maharashtra will run as per schedule from today: Railways
Special trains from/to Maharashtra will run as per schedule from today: Railways

1 min read . 12:02 AM IST Edited By J. Jagannath

Railway Board Chairman told Maharashtra Chief Secretary that law and order issues might arise if the trains get cancelled at the last juncture

New Delhi: After discussions, Ministry of Railways and Maharashtra government have reached a consensus on the running of special trains from/to Maharashtra as per the schedule with effect from 1 June, 2020, said Western Railways on Sunday.

The Railway Board Chairman on late Sunday evening wrote to Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta requesting him to issue necessary instructions to district administrations about running these trains, which are being operationalised nationwide during lockdown.

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav requested Mehta to ask the state's district administrations to comply with the guidelines of union home and health ministries for running the trains amid the pandemic.

In the letter, Yadav has mentioned that as large number of passengers have already booked to travel by these services, it would cause severe inconvenience to the passengers and may even lead to law and order issues at various stations if these trains get cancelled.

"Therefore, it would be desirable to continue operations of the trains, which have already been announced on 20 May and booking has started on 21 May," Yadav further wrote.

