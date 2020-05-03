Special trains only for those brought by state governments: Indian Railways

NEW DELHI : Amid reports of crowding at railway stations, the Indian Railways has issued a clarification saying that special trains being run during the lockdown period is only for those being brought and facilitated by state governments only.

"It is clarified that few special trains which are being run for migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places, are being operated on request of state governments only. All other passenger train services remain suspended. Railways is only accepting passengers brought and facilitated by state governments," the Railways said in a statement.

Stating that no other group of travellers or individuals are allowed to come to the railway station, it said no tickets are being sold at any station. "Railways are not running any train other than being requisitioned by state governments. All other passenger and suburban trains remain suspended, therefore, no one should come to railway station," it said.

In the meantime, over 800 labourers hailing from Uttar Pradesh arrived in Lucknow in a special train from Maharashtra's Nashik on Sunday morning. The railways had said it will run "Shramik Special" trains on the "Labour Day" to move migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places due to the nationwide COVID-19 lockdown that came into force from March 25.

India is under a nationwide lockdown to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, with a ban on rail, air and road traffic.

Earlier this week, the Union Home Ministry allowed states to ferry their residents, particularly migrant labourers, students and tourists, stranded outside due to the lockdown in special buses and trains.

