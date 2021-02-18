Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested a special visa scheme for doctors and nurses for quick travel during health emergencies at the Covid workshop with 10 countries.

"Can we consider creating a special visa scheme for our doctors and nurses? So that they can travel quickly within our region during health emergencies on the request of the receiving country," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister addressed a workshop on "Covid-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward" where nine neighbouring countries participated including Pakistan.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles and Sri Lanka also attended the workshop today.

Modi also asked the participating leaders from neighbouring nations to maintain a cooperative and collaborative spirit in the development of Covid-19 vaccines.

"Hopes of our region and the world are focus on rapid deployment of vaccines. In this too, we must maintain same cooperative and collaborative spirit. Over the past year, our health cooperation has achieved so much," the PM said as he addressed a workshop on the 'Covid-19 management'.

"If the 21st century is to be the Asian century, it cannot be without greater integration among the countries of South Asia and Indian Ocean island countries," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's comments come as the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed the 94-lakh mark, ranking India at the third position after the USA (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses).

Meanwhile, 25 nations across the world have already received Made-in-India vaccines and 49 more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has announced.

India has supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the global community so far, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

"As of date, we have supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses to the global community. Of these, 64.7 lakh doses have been supplied as a grant while 165 lakh doses have been supplied on a commercial basis," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava has said.

With agency inputs

