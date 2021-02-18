Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Special visa scheme for doctors, nurses during emergencies, suggests PM Modi at Covid workshop with 10 nations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI Photo)

Special visa scheme for doctors, nurses during emergencies, suggests PM Modi at Covid workshop with 10 nations

2 min read . 04:36 PM IST Edited By Meghna Sen

  • 'Can we consider creating a special visa scheme for our doctors and nurses? So that they can travel quickly within our region during health emergencies on the request of the receiving country,' PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested a special visa scheme for doctors and nurses for quick travel during health emergencies at the Covid workshop with 10 countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday suggested a special visa scheme for doctors and nurses for quick travel during health emergencies at the Covid workshop with 10 countries.

"Can we consider creating a special visa scheme for our doctors and nurses? So that they can travel quickly within our region during health emergencies on the request of the receiving country," PM Modi said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Air traffic improved by 5.6% in January

1 min read . 05:03 PM IST

'Bharat Bandh': Commercial markets to remain shut on Feb 26, says traders body

1 min read . 05:02 PM IST

PM Modi proposes special visas for doctors, nurses to tackle future emergencies

2 min read . 05:02 PM IST

It’s so cold across the American plains that calves’ ears are falling off

2 min read . 04:53 PM IST

"Can we consider creating a special visa scheme for our doctors and nurses? So that they can travel quickly within our region during health emergencies on the request of the receiving country," PM Modi said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Air traffic improved by 5.6% in January

1 min read . 05:03 PM IST

'Bharat Bandh': Commercial markets to remain shut on Feb 26, says traders body

1 min read . 05:02 PM IST

PM Modi proposes special visas for doctors, nurses to tackle future emergencies

2 min read . 05:02 PM IST

It’s so cold across the American plains that calves’ ears are falling off

2 min read . 04:53 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The Prime Minister addressed a workshop on "Covid-19 Management: Experience, Good Practices and Way Forward" where nine neighbouring countries participated including Pakistan.

Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Pakistan, Seychelles and Sri Lanka also attended the workshop today.

Modi also asked the participating leaders from neighbouring nations to maintain a cooperative and collaborative spirit in the development of Covid-19 vaccines.

"Hopes of our region and the world are focus on rapid deployment of vaccines. In this too, we must maintain same cooperative and collaborative spirit. Over the past year, our health cooperation has achieved so much," the PM said as he addressed a workshop on the 'Covid-19 management'.

"If the 21st century is to be the Asian century, it cannot be without greater integration among the countries of South Asia and Indian Ocean island countries," PM Modi added.

PM Modi's comments come as the Covid-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed the 94-lakh mark, ranking India at the third position after the USA (55.2 million doses) and the UK (16.12 million doses).

TRENDING STORIES See All

Meanwhile, 25 nations across the world have already received Made-in-India vaccines and 49 more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has announced.

India has supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine to the global community so far, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said.

"As of date, we have supplied a total of 229.7 lakh doses to the global community. Of these, 64.7 lakh doses have been supplied as a grant while 165 lakh doses have been supplied on a commercial basis," MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava has said.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.