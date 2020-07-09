NEW DELHI : Specialists from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, will provide expert guidance and knowledge support to doctors manning intensive care units (ICUs) in state hospitals , to reduce covid-19 case fatality rates, the Centre said on Wednesday.

Tele-consultation will be a critical component of the clinical intervention protocol for covid-19, the government said, even as India recorded 760,761 cases with 21,018 fatalities on Wednesday.

The number of deaths per-million in India is 14.27, according to the report of the World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday.

“A specialist team of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, shall provide guidance on effective clinical management of covid-19 patients in the ICUs of different state hospitals through tele- and video-consultation," said Union health minister Harsh Vardhan.

“They will handhold states in clinical management of covid-19 patients to reduce the case fatality rate. The tele-consultation sessions for providing timely and expert guidance to doctors shall be conducted on Tuesdays and Fridays," Vardhan said.

The first session, with representatives from 10 hospitals, was held at 4.30 pm on Wednesday.

The hospitals that participated included nine facilities from Mumbai and one from Goa, accounting for more than 1,000 beds for covid patients, including isolation, oxygen-supported and ICU beds. The session was led by Dr Anand Mohan, head of the department of pulmonary medicine, AIIMS.

NESCO Jumbo Facility, P South (Phase II); CIDCO Mulund Jumbo Facility – T (Phase II); Malad Infiniti Mall Jumbo Facility, PN (Phase III); Jio Convention Centre Jumbo Facility, HE (Phase III); Nair Hospital; MCGM Seven Hills; MMRDA BKC Jumbo Facility, HE (Phase II); MMRDA BKC Jumbo Facility, HE (Phase I); Mumbai Metro Dahisar Jumbo Facility, T (Phase II); and Govt Medical College and Hospital, Panaji, Goa, participated in the session, according to the government.

The biweekly tele-consultation exercise will be extended to another 61 hospitals, which have 500-1,000 beds. A calendar has been drawn up to cover 17 states by 31 July, which include Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jharkhand, and Maharashtra.

Two doctors handling ICU patients from each hospital, along with the director general of health services (DGHS) of the state concerned, will participate in the interaction.

Meanwhile, Sovereign Pharma Pvt. Ltd said on Tuesday it had dispatched the first batch of Remdesivir injections to Cipla, in response to the government’s initiative to encourage local drug manufacturers to identify potential treatments for the virus and to ramp up production of existing medications. The pharma company’s facility in Daman had recently received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

“Our manufacturing sites remain compliant with the highest global standards and certifications at all times, as it is our constant endeavour to cater to the evolving requirements of the industry. Even in such unprecedented times, we are proud that our facility has been able to supply this medication in record time to one of our key clients," said Rishad Dadachanji, director, Sovereign Pharma.

Remdesivir is known to reduce the virus load in coronavirus patients and has been going through tests for treating certain specific developments in covid-19 patients. It has been authorized for emergency use, or in severe cases, in many countries, including India.

Meanwhile, WHO experts will travel to China to work together with their Chinese counterparts to prepare scientific plans for identifying the zoonotic source of the SARS-COV-2 virus. The experts will develop the scope and terms of reference (TOR) for a WHO-led international mission.

Identifying the origin of emerging viral disease has proven complex in past epidemics in different countries.

