Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

Home >News >India >'Specified skilled workers' from India to have more job opportunities in Japan
The Indian workers would be granted a new status of residence of Specified Skilled Worker by the Government of Japan.

'Specified skilled workers' from India to have more job opportunities in Japan

1 min read . 01:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The Memorandum of Cooperation would enhance people-to-people contacts, foster mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Government of India and the Government of Japan on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Government of India and the Government of Japan on Wednesday.

This has been done on a "Basic Framework for Partnership for Proper Operation of the System Pertaining to 'Specified Skilled Worker'".

The present Memorandum of Cooperation would set an institutional mechanism for partnership and cooperation between India and Japan on sending and accepting skilled Indian workers, who have qualified the required skill and Japanese language test, to work in fourteen specified sectors in Japan.

These Indian workers would be granted a new status of residence of "Specified Skilled Worker" by the Government of Japan.

Implementation strategy

Under this MOC, a Joint Working Group will be set up to follow up on the implementation of this MOC.

Impact

The Memorandum of Cooperation would enhance people-to-people contacts, foster mobility of workers and skilled professionals from India to Japan.

Beneficiaries

Skilled Indian workers from 14 sectors viz. Nursing care; Building cleaning; Material Processing industry; Industrial machinery manufacturing industry; Electric and electronic information related industry; Construction; Shipbuilding and ship-related industry; Automobile maintenance; Aviation; Lodging; Agriculture; Fisheries; Food and beverages manufacturing industry and Foodservice industry would have enhanced job opportunities to work in Japan.

