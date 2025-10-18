Spectacular visuals! Ayodhya's Saryu ghat lights up as devotees gather to perform aarti on Dhanteras | Watch

To mark the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras, the first of the five days of the Diwali festivities, a large number of people gathered at the Saryu Ghat in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya to perform the evening aarti.

Only the monks and devotees who had valid ID cards, issued by the UP government, were allowed to access the ghats.

In the video, the Saryu Ghat can be seen packed with pujaris and devotees, who performed the Dhanteras aarti together in the evening, creating a mesmerising visual.

Watch the spectacular aarti visual here:

What time is the Shubh Muhurat for Dhanteras Puja 2025? According to the Drik Panchang, the puja muhurat will begin at 07:15 PM and end at 08:19 PM.

Who is worshipped on Dhanteras? On Dhanteras, devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari, the god of health and Ayurveda, and Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. Some people also light lamps in honour of Lord Yama, the god of death, to ward off untimely misfortune.

Why is Dhanteras celebrated? Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi, signifies the beginning of prosperity and good health. It is believed that worshipping Goddess Lakshmi on this day brings wealth and fortune, while honouring Lord Dhanvantari ensures good health and longevity.

Ayodhya gears up for Deepotsav 2025 Ayodhya is readying itself for this year's Deepotsav, with 2.8 million lamps set to illuminate 56 ghats, creating a spectacular visual along the Saryu River, as per an official statement.

Approximately 33,000 volunteers, including students, teachers, and residents, are working tirelessly to decorate the ghats.

A major attraction this year will be a 32-foot-tall Pushpak Viman at Ram Ki Paidi, showcasing scenes from the Ramayana and giving visitors a vivid experience of the epic.

A chariot carrying idols of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Lord Hanuman with other deities is seen during preparations for the ninth edition of the Deepotsav, amid the Diwali festivities, in Ayodhya

Adding to the festive spirit, Saint Diwakaracharya Ji Maharaj called Diwali a special festival and urged people to adopt Swadeshi products this Diwali.