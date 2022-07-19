Spectrum auction may not be aggressive3 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 10:31 PM IST
- The next round of spectrum auctions starting 26 July is likely to be a short one with bids at reserve prices, industry observers said
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : The next round of spectrum auctions starting 26 July is likely to be a short one with bids at reserve prices, industry observers said. This is because no aggressive bidding is anticipated from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, amid the Adani Group decision’s to stay away from the consumer mobility 5G airwaves bands.