‘Speculation of such grave nature is unacceptable…must be condemned’: Commercial Pilot Association after AAIB probe

The Indian Commercial Pilot Association on Sunday called for the importance of respecting investigative procedures and urged authorities to refrain from speculation until the official report is made public.

In an official release, they advocated for a methodical, unbiased approach to uncovering facts. This situation is still developing.

“As aviation professionals, we trust and respect the rigorous investigative protocols established by competent authorities. These inquiries are designed to uncover facts methodically and without bias. Until the official investigation is concluded and the final report is published, any speculation—especially of such a grave nature—is unacceptable and must be condemned,” said the Indian Commercial Pilot Association.

The release stated that the association is deeply concerned about the speculative narratives circulating in some sections of the media and public discourse, “particularly the irresponsible and unfounded insinuations of pilot suicide”.

Let us be unequivocally clear that there is absolutely no basis for such a claim at this stage, and invoking such a serious allegation based on incomplete or preliminary information is not only irresponsible—it is deeply insensitive to the individuals and families involved, stated the official release.

The crew of AI 171 acted in line with their training and responsibilities under challenging conditions. They deserve support, not vilification based on conjecture, it added.