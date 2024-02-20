Speed limit on Yamuna and Noida-Greater Noida Expressways raised back to 100 km/hr
As a precaution during the winter months, the limits are annually reduced to 75 km/hr for light vehicles and 60 km/hr for heavy vehicles on the Yamuna and Noida-Greater Noida Expressways.
The speed limit for light vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been increased to 100 km/hour from February 16, as per a Hindustan Times report. This adjustment comes after the speed limit was temporarily reduced to 75km/hr on December 15 last year due to road accidents caused by fog.