Speed, scale of COVID vaccination to shape path of economic recovery: RBI report

As per another article published in the RBI's monthly Bulletin titled 'Fiscal Framework and Quality of Expenditure in India', the COVID-19 pandemic necessitated an overwhelming fiscal response from governments across the world. As India unwinds the fiscal stimulus and embarks on the path of fiscal adjustment, it is necessary to emphasise on 'how' over 'how much', it said. RBI said the article proposes a few quantifiable indicators, viz, ratios of revenue expenditure to capital outlay and revenue deficit to gross fiscal deficit along with threshold levels for them that can be suitably blended into the fiscal fabric for a sustainable growth trajectory.