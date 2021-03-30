Credit card spending in India is inching towards the pre-covid level as more consumers switch to online shopping during the pandemic and consumer confidence perks up.

At ₹64,737 crore in January, spending through credit cards is ₹1,836 crore shy of the January 2020-level, just before the covid outbreak in India left millions jobless. Spending in January this year was still higher than February and March last year, data showed. It is also higher than in October last year, the peak of India’s festive season. The total number of credit cards issued rose to 61 million in January from 56 million a year ago.

View Full Image The credit card spending points to a slow yet steady recovery of consumer confidence

While credit card spending is an important gauge of consumer sentiment, a part of the surge in swiping cards can be attributed to a spurt in online shopping and the overall decline of cash usage. “As the economy opens up, we should expect credit card spending to grow, but the sentiment is yet to completely recover. Even for consumers whose incomes have been stable, sentiments are not back to the pre-covid level, with people still wary of spending," said Parijat Garg, a digital lending expert.

Still, the increase in spending is an encouraging sign for the economy as studies have shown that households tend to tighten their purse strings during times of economic uncertainty. In fact, in its March bulletin, the Reserve Bank of India pointed out the inverse relationship between household financial savings rate and economic growth.

Household financial savings stood at 10.4% of the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) in the three months to September, down from 21% in the quarter ended June.

Garg said people have started spending in the past few months, stepping out of their homes to shop and dine, but the second wave of covid infections has again dampened sentiments. This change in sentiment, he said, will be reflected in the March and April spendings.

Fresh covid-19 cases continue to rise unabated in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

Some experts said the growth in credit card spending is tracking the overall growth in digital payments. “Credit cards are also seen as an aspirational product, with consumers using other modes of digital payments now wanting to own a credit card. I believe that offline transactions could catch up with online transactions once demand is back in full swing," said Vivek Belgavi, partner and fintech leader, PwC.

Belgavi said payment firms are making significant investments in offline devices and infrastructure, readying for the next wave of growth.

Consumers have also gradually moved from spending at merchant outlets to spending online. For instance, in March last year, credit card spending at point-of-sale (PoS) terminals, at ₹26,656 crore, was higher than what people spent through other channels. But since the onset of the pandemic, swiping of cards at PoS terminals has lagged behind other modes, and the trend continued into January this year.

“Many have experimented with purchasing groceries, vegetables, medicines online instead of venturing out to shops. Several of those who were so far cautious about spending online have crossed that bridge," said Garg.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via