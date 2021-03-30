In key consumer signal, credit card spends inch back to pre-covid level

At ₹64,737 crore in January, spending through credit cards is ₹1,836 crore shy of the January 2020-level, just before the covid outbreak in India left millions jobless. Spending in January this year was still higher than February and March last year, data showed. It is also higher than in October last year, the peak of India’s festive season. The total number of credit cards issued rose to 61 million in January from 56 million a year ago.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in