Spends on travel, movies dominated this year’s festive period: PayU report

“Festive Season 2021 was unique in several ways. After conservative sentiments post the second wave, businesses and consumers alike showed a more robust and optimistic consumption environment. Online shopping festivals organised by leading e-retailers, positive recovery in markets, and relaxed guidelines on travel and public events spurred digital payments across key sectors. Also, what we are seeing across categories is greater confidence in spending large amounts, which is a great sign for the economy and takes us closer to becoming Digital India," said Hemang Dattani, Head- Data Intelligence, PayU.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}