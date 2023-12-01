Vishal Kumar, one of the 41 workers who was rescued from the Silkyara tunnel, recalled the time when he was stuck inside the tunnel for 17 days. He said, "...We spent most of our time sleeping and talking... We did not know it would take so much time..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking with news agency ANI on Friday, Kumar said the workers didn't know that it would take 17 days to rescue them from the tunnel. "We thought it would take a maximum of 5-10 days to get us out of here...A lot of thoughts were running through our heads," he said.

Kumar also recalled that there was an air pipe that facilitated the supply of oxygen to the workers stranded inside the tunnel. "we had only one way to get oxygen...There were many teams which were trying to provide us with all kinds of facilities," he added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Thanking the authorities, Kumar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami supported them a lot. He added that the rest of the NDRF and SDRF teams were constantly working and talking to them.

Vishal Kumar, resident of Himachal Pradesh, received a grand welcome as he reached his native place. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On November 12, a section of the tunnel between 205 and 260 metres from the Silkyara side collapsed. As many as 41 workers were trapped for 17 days inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi after a landslide in the area.

These workers belonged to Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Assam, news agency PTI reported.

They were rescued on November 28. Rescue workers had pulled out all 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel in a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for almost 17 days. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier on Friday, December 1, eight workers from Uttar Pradesh who were safely rescued from the partially collapsed Silkyara Tunnel in Uttarakhand after 17 days arrived in Lucknow in the morning, news agency ANI reported.

