SPG chief Arun Kumar Sinha, responsible for PM Modi's protection, passes away1 min read 06 Sep 2023, 01:18 PM IST
SPG Director Arun Kumar Sinha, responsible for providing security to the Indian Prime Minister, dies at 61.
Special Protection Group (SPG) Director Arun Kumar Sinha died at a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday. He was 61. Sinha was responsible for providing proximate security to the Prime Minister of India, according to a report by Hindustan Times.
