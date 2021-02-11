Spice Money launches zero-investment plan for rural youth

"And ₹3,000 cost for device and banking kit, we have significantly brought it down... is to get paid back to the Adhikari over a period of 15 months, so even the cost of the device becomes free. So if you look at it, overall ₹5,000 is being invested per Adhikari on behalf of the company for them to come on board and start serving the communities around them," Modi said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}