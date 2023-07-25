comScore
SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport
A SpiceJet aircraft on 25 July caught fire at Delhi airport during engine maintenance work, report news agency ANI.

The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, said the airline company.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

25 Jul 2023
