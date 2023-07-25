Breaking News
SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:11 PM IST
The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, said the airline company.
A SpiceJet aircraft on 25 July caught fire at Delhi airport during engine maintenance work, report news agency ANI.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:14 PM IST
