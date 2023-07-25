SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport

BREAKING NEWS
SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:11 PM IST
- The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, said the airline company.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A SpiceJet aircraft on 25 July caught fire at Delhi airport during engine maintenance work, report news agency ANI.
A SpiceJet aircraft on 25 July caught fire at Delhi airport during engine maintenance work, report news agency ANI.
The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, said the airline company.
The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, said the airline company.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.
This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.