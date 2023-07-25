Hello User
SpiceJet aircraft catches fire at Delhi airport

1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 09:11 PM IST Saurav Mukherjee

  • The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, said the airline company.

File: Spicejet aircraft at IGI airport Delhi

A SpiceJet aircraft on 25 July caught fire at Delhi airport during engine maintenance work, report news agency ANI.

The aircraft and maintenance personnel are safe, said the airline company.

This is a breaking story, it will be updated shortly.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Saurav Mukherjee

A business media enthusiast...believe to listen more, than just blabbering like others.
Updated: 25 Jul 2023, 09:14 PM IST
