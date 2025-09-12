SpiceJet aircraft loses wheel during take-off from Kandla, lands safely in Mumbai; passengers unharmed

Mumbai-bound SpiceJet plane lost an outer wheel during take off on September 12; however, it landed safely on Runway 27, while passengers were unharmed and "disembarked normally". The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) spokesperson stated a “full emergency was declared as a precaution”.

The aircraft, which departed from Gujarat's Kandla, carried 75 passengers onboard, according to HT .

“On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally,” the spokesperson said, ANI reported.

A CSMIA spokesperson said, “An aircraft from Kandla made an emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) at 15:51 hrs on 12 September 2025 after reporting a technical issue. The aircraft landed safely on Runway 27, and all passengers and crew are safe. Normal operations resumed shortly after. Safety remains CSMIA’s top priority.”

How did it get noticed? Kandla Air Traffic Control (ATC) observed an object falling from the aircraft after it had already taken off, officials confirmed. A report by HT cited an Airports Authority of India (AAI) official who mentioned, “The Kandla ATC saw something falling down immediately after the flight’s departure. They then told the pilot and sent the ATC jeep to fetch the fallen item. The fallen wheel and metal rings were later recovered from the runway."

Mumbai airport authorities put rescue teams and fire services on standby. The flight arrived safely at 4 PM, it said.

‘If one came out, the other could have come out too’ A wheel coming off is a serious incident, but since the wheel assembly has two units, and one was attached (to the aircraft), it saved the day. But if one came out, the other could have come out too,” HT quoted a former Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) official as saying.

A Q400 plan has six tyres, according to a PTI report.