SpiceJet airlifts 2,900 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

New Delhi: SpiceJet on Friday said it airlifted 2,900 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi using its A340 wide-body aircraft.

New Delhi: SpiceJet on Friday said it airlifted 2,900 oxygen concentrators from Hong Kong to Delhi using its A340 wide-body aircraft.

India has been badly hit by the second wave of coronavirus infections and hospitals in several states are reeling under a severe shortage of vaccines, oxygen, drugs, equipment and beds.

"The airline has airlifted more than 13,950 oxygen concentrators from the USA, Hong Kong, Singapore and China so far," the press release said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a record 4,14,188 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases climbed to 2,14,91,598, while the active cases crossed the 36-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll has increased to 2,34,083 with 3,915 fatalities being reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}