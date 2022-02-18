SpiceJet has added Khajuraho to its network as its 15th UDAN destination. The announcement for the same was made by the company on Friday. This will be the first direct flight to the Madhya Pradesh town from Delhi.

The airline will operate flights between Delhi and Khajuraho twice a week on Fridays and Sundays. The tickets prices start at ₹3,209 plus taxes.

"We aim to construct 100 new airports by 2025, out of which 65 have been built. There were 6 crore passengers in 2012, it has increased to 14 crores," Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya M Scindia said while inaugurating SpiceJet's direct flight from Delhi to Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh

Meanwhile, Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “We are delighted to add Khajuraho to our network as we launch 24 new flights beginning February 18."

Khajuraho, a UNESCO world heritage site, will be its 15th UDAN destination.

“SpiceJet will be the only airline connecting Khajuraho with Delhi with a non-stop flight and we are proud to provide the much-needed fillip to boost travel and tourism of this historic city and State," Singh added.

The addition of Khajuraho to SpiceJet's network will play a major role in enhancing economic activity while providing a boost to tourism in the region.

The airline will be connecting Delhi with Sharjah with a non-stop flight, which will operate four times a week.

From March 1, SpiceJet will connect Chennai-Jodhpur, Mumbai-Jharsuguda, Mumbai-Tirupati and Varanasi-Dehradun for the first time on its network. The airline will also launch new flights connecting Kolkata-Surat and add additional frequencies on the Pune-Goa, Delhi-Guwahati, Delhi-Jharsuguda, Delhi-Jabalpur and Delhi-Darbhanga sectors, stated SpiceJet.

