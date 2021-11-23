While an alert has been issued in 18 villages of Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rains, budget airline SpiceJet has warned passengers travelling to Tirupati that their flight schedule will be affected. SpiceJet tweet asked passengers to keep a check on their flight status. It said that due to bad weather in Tirupati, all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected.

#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Tirupati (TIR), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) November 23, 2021

#WeatherUpdate - Due to bad weather in Surat (STV), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights might get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via https://t.co/VkU7yLB2ny. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) November 23, 2021

The weather update also included passengers travelling to Surat to keep a check on their flight status. As the bad weather will affect all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights.

Additionally, Raipur Airport Director Rakesh Ranjan Sahay said, “as per the information provided by air traffic control (ATC), visibility right now is 400 metres while a 1200 metres visibility is required for the movement of aircraft. That's why there is no arrival or departure of flights at the airport right now."

Meanwhile, Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh has been alerted to evacuate the residences after Rayala pond's water reached warning level and started leaking following incessant rains in several districts.

Chittor Collector, Tirupati Urban SP on Monday warned people in nearly 18 villages that are located near to the pond. Officials asked the villagers to immediately evacuate their houses and live in a relief camp set up by Government at Tirupati.

Over 20,000 people have been evacuated and shifted to relief camps after the heavy rains wreaked havoc in southern Andhra Pradesh districts of Chittoor, Kadapa, Nellore and Anantapur. More than a hundred villages, most of them in Kadapa, are presently inundated. The death toll has risen to 20 and over 30 are still missing, according to government officials.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted an aerial survey of affected areas and reviewed the flood situation with the district collectors Saturday. Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the CM over the phone and assured him of all help. Officials said the situation on the ground was grim on Saturday as well.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in floods in Andhra Pradesh and urged party workers to extend all possible help to those affected.

"Floods have been causing serious damage in Andhra Pradesh. My condolence to those who've lost loved ones," Gandhi said on Twitter. "Dear Congress workers, please help in all ways possible," he also said. Floods have caused extensive damage in Andhra Pradesh.

