SpiceJet issues travel advisory for passengers amid bad weather. Details here

While an alert has been issued in 18 villages of Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rains, budget airline SpiceJet has warned passengers travelling to Tirupati that their flight schedule will be affected. SpiceJet tweet asked passengers to keep a check on their flight status. It said that due to bad weather in Tirupati, all departures and arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected.

