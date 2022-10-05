SpiceJet: Bad weather affects flight timings in Pondicherry

SpiceJet: Bad weather affects flight timings in Pondicherry1 min read . 08:30 AM IST
It further informed the passengers to keep a check on their flight status via their official website
Due to bad weather in Puducherry all departing and arriving flights and their consequential flights may get affected, SpiceJet said in a tweet on Wednesday morning.
It further informed the passengers to keep a check on their flight status via their official website.
"#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather in Pondicherry (PNY), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via http://bit.ly/2tG9xBx", SpiceJet said in a tweet.
Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms & lightning for the next five days.
Thunderstorm & lightning with Light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamilnadu, Puducherry & Karaikal area today.
Heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Pudukkottai, Tiruchirappalli, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirupattur, Ranipet and Mayiladuthurai districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry & Karaikal area.
For the next 24 hours, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Light rain is expected to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 34-35˚C and 27˚C respectively.
For the following 48 hours, the sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy. Thunderstorm & lightning with Light rain is expected to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperature is likely to be around 34-35˚C and 27˚C respectively.
Due to bad weather, 3 SpiceJet flights were rescheduled last week too. The flights were rescheduled in Hyderabad, Delhi, and Mumbai due to ‘bad weather'.
SpiceJet had taken to Twitter informing the rescheduling of flights due to 'bad weather' which it clarified meant heavy rains.
