SpiceJet cancels all flights from Jabalpur for around two weeks1 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:32 PM IST
As part of a plan to raise funds to finance growth plans, the company board has also sought shareholders’ approval to raise fresh capital of up to ₹2,500 crore or $301.9 million through an issue of securities to qualified institutional buyers.
New Delhi: Low-cost carrier SpiceJet has cancelled all flights from Jabalpur for around two weeks for all routes, Mint has learnt.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×