No-frill carrier SpiceJet had earlier announced to start its long-haul operations with flights from New Delhi and Mumbai to London’s Heathrow airport from 4 December under the current air bubble arrangement. Now, the airline is offering introductory promo fares starting at ₹53,555 ($727.59) on both roundtrip routes.

If you visit SpiceJet’s website, one-way flights from New Delhi to London start at ₹25,555 ($347.18), and one-way flights to from Mumbai to London start at ₹32,179 ($439.30).

The low-cost airline also said that if you leave from New Delhi at 1 pm in the afternoon, you will arrive in London at 5:30 pm (India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of London, UK). The total journey will be covered in 10 hours.

Similarly, if you leave from Mumbai at 7:20 am in the morning, you will reach London at 5:30 pm in the evening. The distance from Mumbai to London will be covered in 15 hours and 40 minutes.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, SpiceJet wrote, “SpiceJet brings direct flights to London from New Delhi and Mumbai. With our convenient flight timings, you don't have to lose out on your sleep. Enjoy extra comfort: leave at 1 PM in the afternoon and arrive in London at 5:30 PM, early in the evening."

“You also get amazing introductory fares, starting at just ₹25,555/*- Starting December 4, 2020 so, BOOK NOW," the low-cost airline added.

Before you travel to or through the UK, you must fill and submit this form as required by the UK immigration. Here's the link - https://visas-immigration.service.gov.uk/public-health-passenger-locator-form

By proceeding further to book your flight, you agree to fill this form and carry the e-receipt before your arrival in the UK. Not submitting the form or providing incorrect information may result in the rejection of your entry into the UK.

SpiceJet will operate thrice-a-week to London, including twice from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai, according to reports. The airline will likely use a brand new Airbus A330-900 Neo aircraft for these flights. Reportedly, the 371-seater twin-aisle A330 has a configuration of 353 economy and 18 business class seats.

Under the air bubble agreement with the UK, these flights will operate, the airline said in a statement today. "The airline will operate thrice-a-week to London including twice from Delhi and once-a-week from Mumbai," the airline said.

Currently, flag-carrier Air India is the only Indian airline flying long-haul international to destinations in Europe and the United States.

