SpiceJet Delhi-Pune flight: Over 100 passengers refuse to fly after AC failure leaves cabin hot

More than 100 passengers travelling on SpiceJet flight SG-105 from Delhi to Pune refused to continue their journey after a faulty air-conditioning system left the aircraft hot and humid, The Times of India reported.

The flight, scheduled to depart at 9:30 pm on Tuesday, was already delayed by about two hours and ultimately did not depart until 11:30 pm, according to a passenger quoted by TOI.

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Passengers said they realised the aircraft was unusually hot and humid after taking their seats, with the air-conditioning system not working. They initially waited, expecting the AC to be switched on before the aircraft began taxiing.

“As we entered the aircraft and took our seats, we realised it was very hot and humid, and the ACs were not working. We remained patient because, in many cases, the air-conditioning is turned up after the aircraft starts taxiing following gate closure. However, that didn't happen, and the air-conditioning was not switched on even after the aircraft began taxiing on the runway around 40-45 minutes later,” the passenger told TOI.

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By then, several passengers were reportedly feeling unwell and struggling with the heat. When passengers asked the cabin crew to switch on the air-conditioning, they alleged that they were told to remain quiet and stay in their seats.

The passenger said, “By then, many passengers were angry as they were sweating profusely and feeling unwell. There were some expectant mothers on board, and a few passengers on the verge of collapsing. The passengers got out of their seats and asked the crew to abort the take-off, demanding that the aircraft doors be opened immediately.”

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Passengers refused to continue The aircraft subsequently returned to a boarding bay, allowing passengers to disembark.

“Passengers continued shouting and protesting, and the crew eventually opened the door and allowed them to disembark. Many protested while on the tarmac, and some female passengers had to be taken to the terminal building in wheelchairs as they were feeling dizzy and unwell after being exposed to the heat and poor ventilation for more than an hour,” the passenger said.

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SpiceJet said the flight had encountered a technical issue shortly before departure and that an alternate aircraft was arranged.

A SpiceJet spokesperson told TOI, “On 11 August, SpiceJet flight SG 105, scheduled to operate from Delhi to Pune, encountered a last-minute technical issue. An alternate aircraft was arranged, and the flight subsequently operated to Pune. SpiceJet deeply regrets the inconvenience caused to the passengers.”

A subsequent flight was scheduled for around 5:30 AM on Wednesday, and it arrived in Pune at 7 AM.

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