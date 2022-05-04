SpiceJet faces 2nd technical snag in Durgapur-bound flight in less than a week

Low-cost airline Spicejet on Wednesday faced the second snag in a Durgapur-bound flight in less than a week. SpiceJet's SG-331 flight returned to Chennai after facing engine issues on Tuesday night. The airline's Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXA was on its way to Durgapur when it faced a technical snag and had to return to base.

