SpiceJet faces 2nd technical snag in Durgapur-bound flight in less than a week

SpiceJet faces 2nd technical snag in Durgapur-bound flight in less than a week1 min read . 08:55 AM IST
SpiceJet's Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXA was on its way to Durgapur when it faced a technical snag and had to return to base
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
SpiceJet's Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXA was on its way to Durgapur when it faced a technical snag and had to return to base
Low-cost airline Spicejet on Wednesday faced the second snag in a Durgapur-bound flight in less than a week. SpiceJet's SG-331 flight returned to Chennai after facing engine issues on Tuesday night. The airline's Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXA was on its way to Durgapur when it faced a technical snag and had to return to base.
Low-cost airline Spicejet on Wednesday faced the second snag in a Durgapur-bound flight in less than a week. SpiceJet's SG-331 flight returned to Chennai after facing engine issues on Tuesday night. The airline's Boeing B737-8 Max aircraft VT-MXA was on its way to Durgapur when it faced a technical snag and had to return to base.
The incident comes close on the heels of severe turbulence that Spicejet aircraft witnessed in its Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1 in which 17 people were injured.
The incident comes close on the heels of severe turbulence that Spicejet aircraft witnessed in its Mumbai-Durgapur flight on May 1 in which 17 people were injured.
Thereafter, India's aviation regulator DGCA announced that it will carry out a probe of the entire SpiceJet aircraft fleet following the turbulence.
Thereafter, India's aviation regulator DGCA announced that it will carry out a probe of the entire SpiceJet aircraft fleet following the turbulence.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also took off the roster of the flight crew, aircraft maintenance engineer (AME), and in-charge of SpiceJet's maintenance control centre. As per the DGCA's preliminary report, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating the Mumbai-Durgapur flight was on "autopilot mode" when it faced turbulence.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) also took off the roster of the flight crew, aircraft maintenance engineer (AME), and in-charge of SpiceJet's maintenance control centre. As per the DGCA's preliminary report, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating the Mumbai-Durgapur flight was on "autopilot mode" when it faced turbulence.
At present, the aircraft that was involved in the incident on Sunday is grounded in Kolkata, the DGCA said. The rest of the SpiceJet aircraft fleet is in operation.
At present, the aircraft that was involved in the incident on Sunday is grounded in Kolkata, the DGCA said. The rest of the SpiceJet aircraft fleet is in operation.
SpiceJet has 91 aircraft in its fleet, according to its website.
SpiceJet has 91 aircraft in its fleet, according to its website.
In March this year, SpiceJet was the third largest domestic airline in the country in terms of passenger market, according to DGCA data. The airline carried 10.21 lakh passengers on its domestic flights in March.
In March this year, SpiceJet was the third largest domestic airline in the country in terms of passenger market, according to DGCA data. The airline carried 10.21 lakh passengers on its domestic flights in March.
IndiGo -- India's largest carrier -- carried 58.61 lakh passengers in March, a 54.8% share of the domestic market, the data mentioned.
IndiGo -- India's largest carrier -- carried 58.61 lakh passengers in March, a 54.8% share of the domestic market, the data mentioned.