OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  SpiceJet faces ‘attempted ransomware attack’. Details here
Listen to this article

Hundreds of SpiceJet airlines passengers were stranded at various airports due to a ransomware attack that. "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the SpiceJet tweeted after getting numerous queries over the delay in departure.

 

The passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay in flights. Some of them took to social media to blast it for the poor service.

More details awaited.

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout