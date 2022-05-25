SpiceJet faces ‘attempted ransomware attack’. Details here

Hundreds of SpiceJet airlines passengers were stranded at various airports due to a ransomware attack that. "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the SpiceJet tweeted after getting numerous queries over the delay in departure.

