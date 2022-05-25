Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  SpiceJet faces ‘attempted ransomware attack’. Details here

SpiceJet faces ‘attempted ransomware attack’. Details here

SpiceJet faces ‘attempted ransomware attack. The passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay in flights
1 min read . 10:40 AM ISTLivemint

SpiceJet faces ‘attempted ransomware attack’: Passengers took to social media to blast it for the poor service

Hundreds of SpiceJet airlines passengers were stranded at various airports due to a ransomware attack that. "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the SpiceJet tweeted after getting numerous queries over the delay in departure.

The passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay in flights. Some of them took to social media to blast it for the poor service.

More details awaited.

