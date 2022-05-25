SpiceJet faces ‘attempted ransomware attack’. Details here

SpiceJet faces ‘attempted ransomware attack’. Details here1 min read . 10:40 AM IST
SpiceJet faces ‘attempted ransomware attack’: Passengers took to social media to blast it for the poor service
Hundreds of SpiceJet airlines passengers were stranded at various airports due to a ransomware attack that. "Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now," the SpiceJet tweeted after getting numerous queries over the delay in departure.
The passengers stuck at airports raised concerns over the delay in flights. Some of them took to social media to blast it for the poor service.
More details awaited.
