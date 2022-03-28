Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Spicejet plane collides with electric pole at Delhi airport; probe launched

Spicejet plane collides with electric pole at Delhi airport; probe launched

SpiceJet said a replacement aircraft was arranged to operate the flight.
1 min read . 02:52 PM IST Livemint

  • SpiceJet said its flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu. During push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron

A SpiceJet plane collided with an electric pole at the Delhi airport during pushback of the aircraft. The aircraft was changed for the passengers on board. An investigation has been launched to look into the matter, an airport official told news agency ANI.

SpiceJet also released a statement saying today, its flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu. During push back, the right-wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. "A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight," the airline said.

In an another news, in the wake of bad weather and low visibility in Pakyong (PYG), SpiceJet has said all departures or arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. "Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status via SpiceJet website," the company said.

