SpiceJet flight flying from Delhi to Pune searched after bomb scare

- The airline officials at Delhi Airport halted the boarding and called the bomb squad on receiving the call about the bomb threat.
Following a phone call that claimed that there was a bomb on a plane, a SpiceJet flight flying from Delhi to Pune is being searched. As per details the flight was supposed to take off from Delhi's IGI Airport at 6.30 pm on 12 January.
The airline officials at Delhi Airport halted the boarding and called the bomb squad on receiving the call about the bomb threat. Currently all the passengers and crew members are safe.
Though the authorities haven't found anything suspicious yet. However, paramilitary force CISF and Delhi police are also on standby.
"A call regarding a bomb in Pune-bound SpiceJet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff. CISF & Delhi Police are on alert. Flight being checked at Delhi Airport," the Delhi Police said.
It added, "So far nothing suspicious has been found but security drill will be followed as per SOP (standard operating procedure)."
Meanwhile, the authorities are also trying to trace the caller.
Earlier on Monday, a bomb scare prompted the emergency landing of a Moscow-Goa chartered flight. The Azur Air flight was checked for over 12 hours before taking off from Gujarat's Jamnagar for its destination. Officials now say that the alleged bomb threat was just a 'hoax call'.
