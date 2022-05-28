SpiceJet flight headed for UP returns to Mumbai after windshield crack observed

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A SpiceJet plane, which was heading to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, returned to Mumbai on Saturday after a crack was observed on the windshield, according to an official statement.
"On 28 May, SpiceJet Boeing 737 aircraft was scheduled to operate SG-385 (Mumbai-Gorakhpur). During cruise, the windshield outer pane was observed to be cracked. PIC decided to return back to Mumbai. ATC was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at Mumbai airport, " a SpiceJet Spokesperson said.
The pilot-in-command decided to return to Mumbai, the spokesperson said.
The air traffic controller was apprised and the aircraft landed safely at the Mumbai airport, the spokesperson added.
SpiceJet has been in the news since 25 May because an attempted ransomware attack disrupted operations of low-fare airline SpiceJet on Tuesday night, leaving passengers stranded at airports early on Wednesday morning. The attack slowed down flight departures, the airline said in a statement.
SpiceJet Ltd also delayed results for the fourth quarter, due ransomware attack on its IT systems which has affected the completion of the audit process within the stipulated time.
