SpiceJet flight SG-331 returns to Chennai after technical snag mid-air

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline's flight SG-331 operating from Chennai to Durgapur on Tuesday returned to Chennai after take-off ‘due to a technical issue’
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Chennai on Tuesday night after the engine of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft developed some technical sang mid-air, senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said Wednesday.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A Durgapur-bound SpiceJet flight had to return to Chennai on Tuesday night after the engine of a Boeing 737 Max aircraft developed some technical sang mid-air, senior Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said Wednesday.
A SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline's flight SG-331 operating from Chennai to Durgapur on Tuesday returned to Chennai after take-off "due to a technical issue".
A SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline's flight SG-331 operating from Chennai to Durgapur on Tuesday returned to Chennai after take-off "due to a technical issue".
"The aircraft landed back safely," the spokesperson said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
"The aircraft landed back safely," the spokesperson said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The DGCA officials said the 737 Max aircraft had to do an "air turnback" as the number two engine's oil filter bypass light got illuminated.
The DGCA officials said the 737 Max aircraft had to do an "air turnback" as the number two engine's oil filter bypass light got illuminated.
Due to this illumination, the pilot-in-command shut down the number two engine and brought the plane back to Chennai, the officials said. The aircraft has been grounded and the DGCA has begun an probe, the official added.
Due to this illumination, the pilot-in-command shut down the number two engine and brought the plane back to Chennai, the officials said. The aircraft has been grounded and the DGCA has begun an probe, the official added.
This was the second incident involving a Max plane of the SpiceJet in the last five months. Earlier in December last year, a 737 Max aircraft of SpiceJet which was flying from Mumbai to Kolkata had to return to Mumbai due to a ‘technical issue’ in the engine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
This was the second incident involving a Max plane of the SpiceJet in the last five months. Earlier in December last year, a 737 Max aircraft of SpiceJet which was flying from Mumbai to Kolkata had to return to Mumbai due to a ‘technical issue’ in the engine.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
All Max planes were grounded in India by the DGCA on March 13, 2019, three days after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines involving 737 MAX plane near Addis Ababa, which had left 157 people, including 4 Indians, dead.
All Max planes were grounded in India by the DGCA on March 13, 2019, three days after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines involving 737 MAX plane near Addis Ababa, which had left 157 people, including 4 Indians, dead.