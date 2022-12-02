SpiceJet flight with 197 onboard makes emergency landing after hydraulic failure1 min read . Updated: 02 Dec 2022, 08:33 PM IST
- The flight bound for Kozhikode airport was diverted to Kochi airport
A SpiceJet flight bound for Kozhikode with 197 passengers and six crew members made an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday evening. An official from the airport informed that the reason for the emergency landing was the hydraulic failure. The flight took off from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).