A SpiceJet flight bound for Kozhikode with 197 passengers and six crew members made an emergency landing at the Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) on Friday evening. An official from the airport informed that the reason for the emergency landing was the hydraulic failure. The flight took off from Jeddah (Saudi Arabia).

The airport declared an emergency at 6:29 pm after SpiceJet-SG 036 flight which was bound for Kozhikode airport diverted to Kochi due to some equipment malfunction.

"Full emergency was declared at Kochi airport at 18:29 hours. The flight landed safely at 19.19 hours on the runway after an emergency landing situation," the airport spokesperson said.

The news comes amid increased emphasis by the aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) which continuously pushes airlines to ensure better safety practices.

On Thursday, the IndiGo airline launched digital e-logbook for pilots which will facilitate the transfer of pilots' flight data directly to the aviation regulator. "In collaboration with DGCA, the e-logbook will provide direct flight data transfer service to pilots from IndiGo systems to eGCA logbooks, effective December 1, 2022," the company said in a press release.

e-Governance of Civil Aviation (eGCA) is an online platform that manages various digital processes under DGCA. The platform will make the logbook process automated and the regulator will get real-time details about the flight operations by pilots.

“This will also offer real-time availability of flying hours data for pilots in compliance with rule 67A of Aircraft rules, and enable data accuracy and timely submission of issuance, renewals, and endorsement of licenses by removal of multi-layer data validation," the release said.

"This process will allow pilots to devote more time towards their skill enhancement and improve quality of life by freeing up time required for work manual log filling," the press release added.

With inputs from PTI