SpiceJet: Flights affected as systems faced an attempted ransomware attack

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
According to a Spicejet spokesperson,'Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
An attempted ransomware attack on budget carrier SpiceJet has come to the fore on Wednesday. Some SpiceJet systems have faced an attempted ransomware attack last night. Due to this attack, many flights this morning have been affected.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
An attempted ransomware attack on budget carrier SpiceJet has come to the fore on Wednesday. Some SpiceJet systems have faced an attempted ransomware attack last night. Due to this attack, many flights this morning have been affected.
According to a Spicejet spokesperson,"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now."
According to a Spicejet spokesperson,"Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that impacted and slowed down morning flight departures today. Our IT team has contained and rectified the situation and flights are operating normally now."
Meanwhile, some SpiceJet flights were held up at the Delhi airport for some time last week as there was a delay in daily payment to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by the airline, sources said. The airline's spokesperson said the daily payment was delayed due to a software glitch and the flights are now operating normally.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, some SpiceJet flights were held up at the Delhi airport for some time last week as there was a delay in daily payment to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) by the airline, sources said. The airline's spokesperson said the daily payment was delayed due to a software glitch and the flights are now operating normally.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The AAI had in 2020 put SpiceJet on a "cash and carry" basis as the carrier was unable to clear its previous dues.
The AAI had in 2020 put SpiceJet on a "cash and carry" basis as the carrier was unable to clear its previous dues.
In the "cash and carry" model, the airline has to make daily payments to the AAI for various charges -- navigation, landing, parking, and others -- to operate flights.
In the "cash and carry" model, the airline has to make daily payments to the AAI for various charges -- navigation, landing, parking, and others -- to operate flights.
When asked about Friday's incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "Due to a technical glitch in SAP, the automatic daily payment could not be processed."