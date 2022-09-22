SpiceJet flights in these 3 cities rescheduled due to bad weather1 min read . Updated: 22 Sep 2022, 01:45 PM IST
SpiceJet rescheduled its flights in 3 cities namely, Hyderabad, Delhi and Mumbai due to ‘bad weather’
Bad weather has forced SpiceJet flights to and from Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai to reschedule. SpiceJet took to Twitter to inform about the rescheduling of flights due to 'bad weather' which it clarified meant heavy rains.