Bad weather has forced SpiceJet flights to and from Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai to reschedule. SpiceJet took to Twitter to inform about the rescheduling of flights due to 'bad weather' which it clarified meant heavy rains.

SpiceJet wrote, "Due to bad weather (Heavy Rainfall) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status"

The India Meteorological Department(IMD) informed on Wednesday that the national capital is likely to get few more spells of light to moderate rain before the monsoon finally withdraws from the National Capital Region(NCR).The weather agency had also informed on Tuesday monsoon had the southwest Monsoon has withdrawn from parts of southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Kutch. Typically it takes around one week for the monsoon to withdraw from Delhi after it withdraws from West Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, SpiceJet made similar rescheduling announcements for Hyderabad and Mumbai.

In almost identical tweets, it wrote, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Mumbai (BOM), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status."

Informing about the situation in Hyderabad, it wrote, “#WeatherUpdate: Due to bad weather (heavy rain) in Hyderabad (HYD), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected. Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status"

